The wait is finally over! Uncle Tetsu has just opened its first Edmonton spot at an iconic location.

The Japanese cheesecake chain is soft-opening its first-ever YEG outpost at West Edmonton Mall on Monday, July 8.

Originating in Hakata, Japan, Uncle Tetsu offers soft and fluffy Japanese cheesecakes in an array of flavours, including matcha and chocolate and stamped with the adorable Uncle Tetsu logo.

The spot also has a whole host of other delicious treats, such as Rusks, Cheese Tarts, and Honey Madeleines, all of which are made fresh on-site.

If you love free swag (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?), Uncle Tetsu will offer a free tote bag to the first 25 customers each day during its soft opening between July 8 and July 14.

Uncle Tetsu’s West Edmonton Mall outpost is the Japanese brand’s second in Alberta, with the first opening at Calgary’s CrossIron Mills last year.

The brand made its way to Toronto in 2015 and now has stores in the GTA, Ottawa, Vancouver, Burnaby, and Montreal.

Address: West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

