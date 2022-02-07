8 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Edmonton

Love is in the air, and that means people are looking for ways to express their feelings with Valentine’s Day treats.

Many people buy sweets and goodies for themselves or others, and several shops and bakeries express themselves by creating limited-time-only desserts perfect for enjoying on February 14.

Don’t miss a chance to treat that special someone (including yourself) this year. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Edmonton you have to try in February.

Cupid’s Crush Strawberries, Sweetheart Boxes

Address: 10345 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-3450

Address: 10075 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-521-2111

Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes

Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 403-452-1692

Valentine’s Day Berry Flavours

Address: 3803 Calgary Trail NW #540, Edmonton

Phone: 780-752-2022

White Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

Address: 10548 – 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-473-6400

Valentine’s Donut Bouquets

Address: 10019 106th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-599-0147

Hunky Valentines Cookie Sets, Valentine’s Day Cake, Cookie Decorating Kit

Address: 41 Broadway Boulevard #6, Sherwood Park

Phone: 780-570-5080

Red Velvet Valentine’s Cake

Address: 11811 105th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-441-1339

Heart-Shaped Macaron Cakes

Address: 10718 124th Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-488-4999

Address: 9570 76th Avenue, Edmonton

