8 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Edmonton
Love is in the air, and that means people are looking for ways to express their feelings with Valentine’s Day treats.
Many people buy sweets and goodies for themselves or others, and several shops and bakeries express themselves by creating limited-time-only desserts perfect for enjoying on February 14.
Don’t miss a chance to treat that special someone (including yourself) this year. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Edmonton you have to try in February.
Cinnaholic
Cupid’s Crush Strawberries, Sweetheart Boxes
Address: 10345 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-3450
Address: 10075 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-521-2111
Made By Marcus
Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes
Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 403-452-1692
D Spot Dessert Cafe
Valentine’s Day Berry Flavours
Address: 3803 Calgary Trail NW #540, Edmonton
Phone: 780-752-2022
Macarons & Goodies French Bakery
White Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake
Address: 10548 – 101st Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-473-6400
Fuzion Donuts
Valentine’s Donut Bouquets
Address: 10019 106th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-599-0147
Confetti Sweets
Hunky Valentines Cookie Sets, Valentine’s Day Cake, Cookie Decorating Kit
Address: 41 Broadway Boulevard #6, Sherwood Park
Phone: 780-570-5080
The Art of Cake
Red Velvet Valentine’s Cake
Address: 11811 105th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-441-1339
Duchess Bake Shop
Heart-Shaped Macaron Cakes
Address: 10718 124th Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-488-4999
Address: 9570 76th Avenue, Edmonton