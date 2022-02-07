FoodDessertsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

8 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Edmonton

Feb 7 2022, 10:20 pm
Love is in the air, and that means people are looking for ways to express their feelings with Valentine’s Day treats.

Many people buy sweets and goodies for themselves or others, and several shops and bakeries express themselves by creating limited-time-only desserts perfect for enjoying on February 14.

Don’t miss a chance to treat that special someone (including yourself) this year. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Edmonton you have to try in February.

Cinnaholic

Cupid’s Crush Strawberries, Sweetheart Boxes

Address: 10345 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-3450

Address: 10075 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-521-2111

Made By Marcus

Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes

Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 403-452-1692

D Spot Dessert Cafe

Valentine’s Day Berry Flavours

 

Address: 3803 Calgary Trail NW #540, Edmonton
Phone: 780-752-2022

Macarons & Goodies French Bakery

White Chocolate Raspberry Mousse  Cake

Address: 10548 – 101st Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-473-6400

Fuzion Donuts

Valentine’s Donut Bouquets 

 

Address: 10019 106th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-599-0147

Confetti Sweets

Hunky Valentines Cookie Sets, Valentine’s Day Cake, Cookie Decorating Kit

 

Address: 41 Broadway Boulevard #6, Sherwood Park
Phone: 780-570-5080

The Art of Cake

Red Velvet Valentine’s Cake

Address: 11811 105th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-441-1339

Duchess Bake Shop

Heart-Shaped Macaron Cakes

 

Address: 10718 124th Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-488-4999

Address: 9570 76th Avenue, Edmonton

