Just in time for La Poutine Week, Primetime Donair & Poutine has just opened a new location in Edmonton.

Located in Phase 1 of the West Edmonton Mall food court, this is the 14th location for the quickly growing and popular franchise.

Premium donairs, poutines, burgers, and tasty sides can be found on the mouth-watering menu here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PrimeTime Donair & Poutine (@primetimedonair)

The traditionally cooked donair meat is also pan tossed with one of six amazing flavours, like pineapple burst or honey garlic. Green peppers, onions, and mushrooms can all be sautéed with the meat, topped off with extra sauce, and your choice of fresh vegetables all stuffed into a warm pita.

If you’d rather go for the full Mediterranean experience, platters of the same tasty meat and sauces come with freshly prepared rice, salad, fresh pita, and hummus.

The poutine is the namesake of this spot and it’s earned it, making an incredible version of the Canadian staple food.

The classic here is made with fresh crinkle-cut fries, real mozzarella cheese, and homemade gravy, and there are also original creations and ways to make it your own. Top it off with sizzling chicken, beef, or a mix of both.

As if making two delicious classic dishes wasn’t enough, this spot also cooks up handmade charbroiled burgers based on a family recipe. Grilled to perfection, these can also be personalized to your tastes, topped with your choice of cheeses, condiments, fresh vegetables, and sauces.

It’s great to have this local favourite now in West Edmonton Mall, so stop by and treat yourself while you shop.

Primetime Donair & Poutine

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram