Edmonton has a brand-new bubble tea spot, and it might be the most adorable one yet.

Machi Machi is a hugely popular Taiwanese bubble tea spot, known for its beverages served in adorable bottles, and it has just opened its first Edmonton outpost at 3713 Gateway Boulevard NW.

Serving up a variety of sips, Machi Machi not only has freshly-pressed tea, but also fresh fruit drinks and fizzy teas.

All of the tea used in Machi Machi’s beverages uses tea leaves grown on farms in Yuchi, Mingjian and Sun Moon Lake, in Nantou County, Taiwan.

The unique design allows you to see every layer used for each tea, with toppings such as pearls, panna cotta, cream foams, jello and grass jelly. Each sip from the bottle introduces new layers.

The new YEG location is Machi Machi’s second in Alberta, with one store in Calgary. They also have various locations in Ontario, Montreal and Richmond, BC.

Address: 3713 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

