Whether you’re looking for a quick bite on the go or a new lunch spot, Edmonton has just gotten a brand-new cafe with pizza, handhelds, and plenty of coffee.

VA!, an Italian-inspired cafe concept, has just opened at 12024 Jasper Avenue. Despite its name, which literally means “GO” in Italian, VA! is more than just a spot for quick bites.

The new space is inspired by traditional Roman cafes with a menu stacked with focaccia paninis, pizza by the slice, salads and sweets.

Each of the dishes takes inspiration from regions all over Italy, with its menu split into morning treats such as its marmelleta crostino with ricotta and sour cherry marmelleta or the cacio e pepe egg panino, served between 7:30 and 11 am.

Lunchtime offerings include focaccia paninis stacked with fillings such as meatball, mortadella or ‘nduja, pizza by the slice, and salads.

The spot also serves up its own exclusive coffee blends, crafted in collaboration with Ace Coffee Roasters.

In addition to grabbing a bite, VA! also has a retail section with vinyl, merch, and Italian pantry goods on offer.

VA! is open from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Address: 12024 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram