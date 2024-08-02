FoodFood EventsFood News

Cocktails and Jerk Festival is returning to Edmonton next month

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Aug 2 2024, 10:09 pm
Cocktails and Jerk Festival is returning to Edmonton next month

Caribbean food festival, Cocktails and Jerk Festival, is returning to Edmonton next month.

The huge celebration of Caribbean culture will be held on September 6 and 7 at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park, which will be transformed into a tropical paradise in YEG’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood.

If you’re looking for lively entertainment, mouthwatering food, and tropical sips, the festival is a must-visit.

“Cocktails and Jerk Festival is not just an event, it’s an experience that celebrates the vibrant and diverse Caribbean culture,” said Dewayne Taylor, festival founder.

“We are excited to bring together the community once again for a weekend of great music, delicious food, and unforgettable memories.”

There’ll be a huge array of things to check out, from live performances from local and international Caribbean artists.

Of course, we can’t forget about the food, as renowned chefs will be whipping up plenty of culinary creations, including jerk dishes, tropical cocktails, and so much more, highlighting the rich flavours of the Caribbean.

Tickets are on sale now, and early bird tickets will also include a $10 food and drink voucher.

Cocktails and Jerk Festival

When: September 6 and 7, 2024
Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park – 8331 104th Street, Edmonton
Price: From $24.57 per person; buy tickets here

Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop