Caribbean food festival, Cocktails and Jerk Festival, is returning to Edmonton next month.

The huge celebration of Caribbean culture will be held on September 6 and 7 at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park, which will be transformed into a tropical paradise in YEG’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood.

If you’re looking for lively entertainment, mouthwatering food, and tropical sips, the festival is a must-visit.

“Cocktails and Jerk Festival is not just an event, it’s an experience that celebrates the vibrant and diverse Caribbean culture,” said Dewayne Taylor, festival founder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cocktails and Jerk Festival (@cocktailsnjerk)

“We are excited to bring together the community once again for a weekend of great music, delicious food, and unforgettable memories.”

There’ll be a huge array of things to check out, from live performances from local and international Caribbean artists.

Of course, we can’t forget about the food, as renowned chefs will be whipping up plenty of culinary creations, including jerk dishes, tropical cocktails, and so much more, highlighting the rich flavours of the Caribbean.

Tickets are on sale now, and early bird tickets will also include a $10 food and drink voucher.

When: September 6 and 7, 2024

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park – 8331 104th Street, Edmonton

Price: From $24.57 per person; buy tickets here