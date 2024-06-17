A popular Canadian burger chain has just opened a new location near Edmonton, and there will be freebies aplenty as part of the celebration.

BC-based burger chain Triple O’s, part of the White Spot family of restaurants, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Alberta location at 42-3 Curial Drive, St. Albert, on the corner of Campbell Road and Boudreau.

The new location will host its grand opening from 11 am on June 22, where it will be serving up its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.

The first 500 guests to visit the new location on June 22 will receive a free Triple O’s Original Burger. Diners will be given a coupon that can be redeemed between June 22 and 29, and coupons will be limited to one per customer.

Triple O’s Original Burger comes with 100% fresh Canadian beef, iceberg lettuce and vine-ripened tomatoes, topped off with its secret Triple “O” sauce and a pickle on top.

Triple O’s currently has 70 burger restaurants throughout BC, Alberta, and Ontario, along with several locations in Asia. The new outpost will be Triple O’s sixth in Alberta.

Triple O’s – St. Albert

Address: 42 – 3 Curial Drive, St. Albert

With files from Marco Ovies