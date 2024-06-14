Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are coming to Edmonton
Two of Vanderpump Rules’s biggest stars are set to host a boozy brunch in Edmonton next month.
Hot off the heels of former castmate Jax Taylor’s visit to Alberta, Edmontonians will be able to get the TomTom experience right here in YEG.
That’s right: the infamous Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be jetting to Edmonton from LA to host two huge brunches.
One will be held at 1 pm at The Banquet – Edmonton ICE District and the second will be held at 7 pm at The Canadian Brewhouse – Edmonton Lewis Estates.
In addition to the opportunity to hang with Sandoval and Schwartz, the event will have a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.
Guests will also be able to grab items from the spot’s feature menu, as well as specialty cocktails and mocktails.
Along with the stop in Edmonton, the Toms will also be paying a visit to Calgary.
The pair are no strangers to Canada, having also visited Montreal earlier this year along with Taylor.
Speaking to Dished, Schwartz gushed about this love of the Great White North.
“We love Canada,” said Schwartz, who added he’s been to Montreal five times and loved it every visit.
“I’m obsessed with Toronto, Montreal, Calgary.”
Vander Brunch with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz
When: July 27, 2024 at 1 pm and 7 pm
Where: The Banquet Edmonton ICE District – 10332 103rd Street NW #210, Edmonton
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse Edmonton Lewis Estates – 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW, Edmonton
Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here (The Banquet) or here (The Canadian Brewhouse)
With files from Hanna McLean