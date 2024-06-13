One of Canada’s most popular family restaurants, Ricky’s All Day Grill, has just opened a new Edmonton location.

The new outpost has just opened at 5011 130th Avenue NW, bringing the restaurant’s comfortable and casual atmosphere and a large selection of dishes to Edmonton’s Clareview neighbourhood.

Diners will be able to try out everything from Ricky’s signature Brekkie Bowls and Bennies, as well as lunch and dinner favourites including homestyle turkey diners, beer-battered fish and chips, burgers and handhelds.

As well as dining in, Ricky’s in Clareview will also offer takeout with online ordering and delivery services so Edmontonians will be able to enjoy their favourite Ricky’s dishes from the comfort of their own home.

The Clareview outpost will be run by local franchisees Faiz and Shahin Patel. They have operated the location since it was Humpty’s Big Plate Diner.

“We are very excited to be bringing Ricky’s restaurant to the Clareview area. We want to invite the community to visit us and enjoy a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner that we will serve with a smile,” the Patels said.

Ricky’s has opened over 85 locations across Canada since 1962.

Address: 5011 130th Avenue NW, Edmonton

