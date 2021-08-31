Today is your last chance to visit Mercer Tavern

It’s the end of an era. One of Edmonton’s favourite downtown bars, Mercer Tavern, is open today for the last time.

Mercer first opened nearly a decade ago, and quickly grew into a staple of Edmonton’s downtown night life, situated right across from Rogers Place at 10363 104 Street NW.

On its final night, it’s hosting a farewell event where you can keep your Mercer Tavern glass with the purchase of a drink. It’s a nice keepsake for an establishment that will be missed by many Edmontonians.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the space would be turned into a Home & Away location, which is set to open sometime this fall.

So there you go. Head down to Mercer Tavern today before it is gone for good. It’s open from 12:30 to 11 pm.