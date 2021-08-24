FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

The Starbucks on Jasper Avenue has closed and people are upset

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 24 2021, 3:34 pm
The Starbucks on Jasper Avenue has closed and people are upset
Tada Images/Shutterstock

Another Starbucks in Edmonton has shut down for good, and people are expressing their sadness over its closure.

The coffee giant’s location on Jasper and 109 Avenue has permanently closed its doors due to its lease coming to an end.

“When we approach the end of a lease we consider a number of factors for renewal, including opportunities to better meet customer demand,” said Leanna Rizzi, communications manager for Starbucks Canada.

Edmontonians took to Twitter to express their sadness, and fond memories of the location.

Earlier this year, Starbucks closed up to 300 stores across Canada as part of its next phase of store transformation.

The company said that mass closures was in response to a change in customer behaviour and preferences.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT