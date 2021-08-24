The Starbucks on Jasper Avenue has closed and people are upset

Another Starbucks in Edmonton has shut down for good, and people are expressing their sadness over its closure.

The coffee giant’s location on Jasper and 109 Avenue has permanently closed its doors due to its lease coming to an end.

“When we approach the end of a lease we consider a number of factors for renewal, including opportunities to better meet customer demand,” said Leanna Rizzi, communications manager for Starbucks Canada.

Edmontonians took to Twitter to express their sadness, and fond memories of the location.

Wow. Never thought this @StarbucksCanada would close. So many awkward first dates at the Jasper/ 109 location. That’s 6 #yegdt locations now closed. #yeg pic.twitter.com/S8Lna7fa9e — Anthony Falls (@anthonyfalls) August 23, 2021

I wrote 4 novels, three first draft manuscripts and countless works in progress here. I’m pretty gutted this @StarbucksCanada location shut down. — Sheldon L’henaff 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@sheldonlhenaff) August 23, 2021

As a former partner and a patron, I’m super sad to see this go. I know *$ is recalibrating so they can make the most soccer mom-DT coin, but it definitely feels like the end of an era. — Leg Ryan (@princesssmartOK) August 24, 2021

Crazy how we have so much attachment to one specific location. I left Edmonton nearly two years ago and feel this in my heart right now. — Kaili (@KisforKaili) August 23, 2021

Earlier this year, Starbucks closed up to 300 stores across Canada as part of its next phase of store transformation.

The company said that mass closures was in response to a change in customer behaviour and preferences.