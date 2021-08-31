Dogpatch Bistro Pub now officially open in Edmonton

Edmonton’s newest bistro pub has opened its doors, bringing delicious dishes, drinks and desserts to the Riverdale neighbourhood.

The Dogpatch Bistro Pub is nestled in the Umphreville Block and is a sibling establishment to the Little Brick Cafe and the Bread + Butter Bakery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elm architecture+design (@elm_architecture)

The bistro pub’s menu is stacked with appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees. Their drink selections is just as vast, with a variety of cocktail, wine and beer options.

Their weekend menu also features a special brunch and lunch selection, including The Patch Benny and the Brickyard Burger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stadium Yards (@stadiumyards)

Dogpatch is open Monday to Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, and you can visit on between 10 am to 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Dogpatch Bistro Pub

Address: 10158 90 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-761-8700

Instagram