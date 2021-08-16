Popular sports bar to open first ever Edmonton location

Popular Calgary-based sports bar, Home & Away, is coming to Edmonton, opening its first-ever location in the city this fall.

The destination for all things sports, it will be taking over the space currently helmed by Mercer Tavern on 10363 104 Street NW, Edmonton, right near Rogers Place.

“We are really excited to work with the Mercer team and really proud to pass the baton there,” said Sarmad Rizvi with Home & Away. “We’ll be doing full reno’s, it has really great bones,” he added.

Mercer Tavern will officially close on August 31, after being open for nearly a decade.

There is no official opening date yet, however the team at Home & Away hope to open its doors sometime this fall.