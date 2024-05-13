Zack Kassian sends Oilers fans into a frenzy, kisses jersey on jumbotron

Oilers fans erupted with cheers Sunday night when Zack Kassian made an appearance on the Rogers Place jumbotron during the first period of Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Kassian was shown on the jumbotron causing the crowd at Rogers Place to erupt with applause and cheers, with the former Oiler kissing the logo on his jersey multiple times.

He also egged on the crowd putting his hands to ears to hear the roar, along with saying what appeared to be “Let’s go baby, let’s go” at times.

the people of edmonton yearn for zack kassian pic.twitter.com/K4sGYR1fau — zach (@zjlaing) May 13, 2024

Kassian was also on hand before puck drop to sign autographs and meet fans in the Ice District at the Tailgate Party.

Kassian appeared in 412 games with the Oilers and put up 55 goals and 135 points while with the team.

