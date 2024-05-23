Hockey savant corgi predicts who will win Oilers-Stars playoff series

Lilo, better known to many as Air Corgi, may not be as popular with Edmonton Oilers fans as she was a round ago.

The cute corgi is well known in the sports world for her series predictions, doing so by hitting a ball into one of two baskets that feature the respective teams going head-to-head.

Last round, Lilo had the Oilers coming out on top, predicting that they would defeat the Vancouver Canucks in six games to advance to the Western Conference Final. She slightly missed the mark as the series went the distance, but it was the Oilers who came out on top. She wound up picking all four winners correctly in the second round.

This time around, her prediction wasn’t in the Oilers’ favour. Instead, Lilo has the Stars winning the Western Conference Final in seven games.

While it remains to be seen how things will play out, there is no denying that this will be the Oilers’ toughest series yet. The Stars have arguably the deepest lineup in the entire NHL, boasting eight players who scored north of 20 goals this season. They also have an excellent blue line featuring one of the game’s best in Miro Heiskanen and a top-tier starting netminder in Jake Oettinger.

The Oilers and Stars met up on three occasions this season, with the Stars winning two while outscoring the Oilers 12-7. The Oilers proved, however, that regular season success doesn’t mean a whole lot come to the playoffs, as they lost all four meetups to the Canucks before knocking them out this past round.

Game 1 in what should be a thrilling series between the Oilers and Stars is set to begin tonight, with puck drop set for 6:30 pm MT.