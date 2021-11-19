8 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 19 to 21

You have made it through a snowy week in Edmonton, let’s celebrate that! We’ve rounded up some things to do this weekend that’ll surely help you let loose.

From an Oilers game at Rogers Place to multiple holiday events starting up, head out and enjoy your weekend.

What: A winter forest just outside of Edmonton has a seven-acre dazzling display of Christmas lights, a snow maze, delicious food, and more. It’s the perfect spot for some holiday cheer!

When: From November 19 to January 9, 2022

Address: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons

Cost: Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased here.

What: A Saturday night game at Rogers Place? What a treat! The Oilers are on a roll with a stellar start to the season, so grab tickets to cheer them on against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

When: November 20

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $81-$574; tickets can be found here.

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at Castrol Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season. Pure holiday magic right there!

When: November 19 to January 8, 2022

Address: Castrol Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

Cost: $30- $120. Tickets can be found here.

What: Put on your favourite holiday sweater or elf hat for the Celebration of Lights in Sherwood Park. Take in an LED tree show, holiday music, activites and games along with a special appearance by not only Santa but the Grinch as well. A visit from the Grinch? That sounds like a perfect thing to experience this weekend.

When: November 20

Address: 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

Tickets: Free

What: Help bring the holiday spirit to Edmonton at the Downtown Holiday Light Up, with live entertainment, art, movies, hot beverages and maple taffy on snow. Oh and course, the lighting of the gorgeous Christmas tree at Churchill Square.

When: November 20

Address: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Tickets: Free

What: For the first time in its history, Fort Edmonton Park is keeping its doors open into the fall season. Explore life through the diversity of First Nations and Métis peoples at Fort Edmonton Park’s new signature exhibit: The Indigenous Peoples Experience.

When: November 19 and 20

Time: Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $12-$20, purchase online

What: Enjoy one of the most iconic albums of all time with a laser show of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at the Zeidler Dome at Telus World of Science. Good tunes and flashy, vibrant lights — now that’s a good Friday night and one of the greatest things to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: November 19 and 20

Where: 11211 142 Street NW

Cost: $14.95, tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do on a November day in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online