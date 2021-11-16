Here's how much the average cost of rent is in Edmonton

Edmonton has ranked as one of the least expensive city’s to rent in across Canada, and the city barely saw a jump in average prices last month.

According to Zumper’s November Canadian Rent Report, the price of one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental apartments both remained steady.

In October, the average cost of one-bedroom units in Edmonton increased by just 1.1% to $940, while two-bedroom units decreased by 1.7% at $1,180.

You might also like: You can watch the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years this week

A huge Christmas lights display just outside of Edmonton returns next month

Low-cost carrier Swoop adds nine non-stop flight destinations from EIA

Out of 23 major cities across the country, Edmonton landed at 20th for most expensive.

Vancouver and Toronto remain at the top of the list for rental prices in Canada. Vancouver had a 1.4% decrease in the cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment since the previous month, while Toronto prices had no change.

In Alberta, Calgary landed at 17th, with the cost of one-bedroom units staying the same in October at $1,150, while two-bedroom units also remained stable at $1,370.

So pad up that bank account or treat yourself to that night out. It sounds like Edmonton is one of the best cities to get the biggest bang for your buck in the rental market.