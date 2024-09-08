15 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: September 9 to 13

Events

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting cooler, and fall is finally arriving in Edmonton. Thankfully, there is plenty to see and do this week as we welcome a brand-new season.

From Oktoberfest kickoff to Movies on the Square, check out these 15 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week.

Oktoberfest in the ICE District

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICE District (@icedistrict)

What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland later this month, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District
When: September 12 to 28
Cost: $25; find tickets here

Edmonton Mural Festival

What: Dive into the Edmonton Mural Festival, where local and international artists transform the city into an open-air gallery! Enjoy a month-long celebration of stunning murals, hands-on art experiences, and community events, including a massive closing party.

When: August 15 to September 15
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Cost: Varies — check here for event details

Movies on the Square

Free outdoor movies returning to downtown Edmonton starting next week

City of Edmonton/Facebook

What: Free outdoor movies are taking place in Churchill Square this September, with Spirit Untamed and Ringo being shown on the big screen. Grab a chair and a bite to eat, and enjoy!

When: September 13 at 5 and 6:45 pm
Where: Churchill Square
Price: Free

Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield — the Edmonton Corn Maze is open with a brand-new design for the season!

When: Open until October 27
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here

The Common’s Street Car Event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

Where Dark Things Dwell


What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 22, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.

When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 22
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $35; get them here

Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

Elk Island National Park

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Check out the Royal Alberta Museum


What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

Bike/hike in the river valley

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

Telus World of Science

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

Hit up a patio


What: With the warm weather still hanging around Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

Hit up the WEM World Waterpark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Bountiful Farmers’ Market

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free

Galaxyland

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

Allison Stephen is an Edmonton-based writer.

