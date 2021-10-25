9 things to do this week in Edmonton: October 25 to 31

It’s the final week of October, and there’s a flurry of fun to be had as we gear up for Halloween in Edmonton.

From a hauntingly good orchestra playing horror soundtrack classics in a cabin to cheering on the Oilers or the Elks, it’s a week jam packed with things to do.

What: The Oilers are on a hot streak, and we hope they continue it as they welcome the Flyers to Rogers Place. Wing Wednesday and an Oilers game? Right on!

When: October 27

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $60-$262; tickets can be found here.

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries.

When: October 25, 26, 27, 28 ,29, 30, 31

Time: 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest October fun you can have this week in Edmonton.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here

What: With the horror classics to the new favourites, Metro Cinema never disappoints during spooky season with its lineup of Halloween flicks. Nothing beats a horror film seen in theatres!

When: October 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

Where: Metro Cinema (8712 109 Street, Edmonton)

Tickets: Purchase them here

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town. Better hurry though, it’s in its final week of operation as we say goodbye to October.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here

What: It’s Friday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks. Now that’s some autumn fun right there.

When: October 29

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $43.50 – $104.75; tickets can be found here

What: A spooky orchestra playing iconic horror pieces in a candlelit cabin? Now THAT is one heck of a way to get into the Halloween spirit. Pioneers Cabin will play host to Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions on Halloween night, with the orchestra performing for about an hour playing horror classics like “Halloween (Theme)” by John Carpenter and “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman.

When: October 28, 29, 30 and 31

Where: Pioneers Cabin (9430 Scona Road NW, Edmonton)

Cost:Prices vary, tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during a brisk October day this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss out on as we polish off the last week of October.

When: October 29, 30

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass