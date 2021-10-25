9 things to do this week in Edmonton: October 25 to 31
It’s the final week of October, and there’s a flurry of fun to be had as we gear up for Halloween in Edmonton.
From a hauntingly good orchestra playing horror soundtrack classics in a cabin to cheering on the Oilers or the Elks, it’s a week jam packed with things to do.
Catch an Oilers game
What: The Oilers are on a hot streak, and we hope they continue it as they welcome the Flyers to Rogers Place. Wing Wednesday and an Oilers game? Right on!
When: October 27
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $60-$262; tickets can be found here.
Edmonton Ghost Tours in Old Strathcona
What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries.
When: October 25, 26, 27, 28 ,29, 30, 31
Time: 7 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online
Deadmonton Haunted House
What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest October fun you can have this week in Edmonton.
When: Now to October 31
Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton
Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here
Catch a Horror Film at Metro Cinema
What: With the horror classics to the new favourites, Metro Cinema never disappoints during spooky season with its lineup of Halloween flicks. Nothing beats a horror film seen in theatres!
When: October 27, 28, 29, 30, 31
Where: Metro Cinema (8712 109 Street, Edmonton)
Tickets: Purchase them here
Haunted Pumpkin Festival
What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town. Better hurry though, it’s in its final week of operation as we say goodbye to October.
When: Now to October 31
Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord
Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here
Catch an Elks game
What: It’s Friday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks. Now that’s some autumn fun right there.
When: October 29
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: $43.50 – $104.75; tickets can be found here
Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions
What: A spooky orchestra playing iconic horror pieces in a candlelit cabin? Now THAT is one heck of a way to get into the Halloween spirit. Pioneers Cabin will play host to Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions on Halloween night, with the orchestra performing for about an hour playing horror classics like “Halloween (Theme)” by John Carpenter and “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman.
When: October 28, 29, 30 and 31
Where: Pioneers Cabin (9430 Scona Road NW, Edmonton)
Cost:Prices vary, tickets can be found here
Visit the Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during a brisk October day this week in Edmonton.
When: Open year-round
Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)
Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online
Stargaze in Elk Island National Park
What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss out on as we polish off the last week of October.
When: October 29, 30
Where: Elk Island National Park
Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass