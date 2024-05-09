14 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: May 10 to 12

We’ve finally reached the weekend, and it’s shaping up to be a gorgeous, sunny weekend in Edmonton with tons of action around the city.

From even more NHL playoff action to tons of concerts and Mother’s Day brunches, check out these 14 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re looking to celebrate Mom, Edmonton has some delicious dining options to indulge in. From the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald to brunch at Fort Edmonton Park, check out our roundup of special feasts and treats for Mother’s Day 2024 in Edmonton.

When: Sunday, May 12

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the second round of the NHL playoffs, and fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Friday, May 10 at 8 pm and Sunday, May 12 at 7:30 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scenic Route to Alaska (@scenicroutetoalaska)

What: Catch the Scenic Route to Alaska, Edmonton-based indie rockers, this Friday at the Starlite Room!

When: Friday, May 10 at 8 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: $25.16; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Catch the Oilers’ first home game of Round 2 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vancouver Canucks. Nothing beats that playoff energy inside Rogers Place!

When: Sunday, May 12 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $360; get them here

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Peter Rabbit 2 will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, May 11

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Wheatus is making a tour stop in Edmonton this weekend, set to play The Buckingham this Sunday. If you’ve got two tickets, we won’t say maybe!

When: Sunday, May 12 at 7 pm

Where: The Buckingham — 10439 82nd Avenue NW

Cost: Sold out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NorthwestFest International Documentary Festival (@nwfyeg)

What: This massive film festival celebrates real-life stories at the Metro Cinema. Check out some of the hottest new non-fiction films in Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival.

Where: 8712 109th Street

When: May 9 to 15

Cost: $95 for a festival pass; individual ticket prices vary. Get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by foreignerlive (@foreignerlive)

What: Don’t be “Cold as Ice,” and catch ’80s music icons Foreigner this week as they take the stage at Rogers Place!

When: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $96.60; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive | Edmonton (YEG) food & travel (@eatsplore.yeg)

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burk Eibich (@where_the_wild_creatures_are)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠 𝗢 𝗡 𝗜 𝗖 𝗔 (@mons_m_)

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.