9 concerts we can't wait to check out this May in Edmonton

The vast amount of concerts, festivals, and other events that pop up in Edmonton during the summer is one of our favourite parts of living in this city.
Things are heating up around town, and we’re thrilled to see so many artists making Edmonton a tour stop this month.
From indie to punk to R&B, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this month.
Scenic Route to Alaska
When: Friday, May 10 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: $25.16; get them here
Wheatus
When: Sunday, May 12 at 7 pm
Where: The Buckingham — 10439 82nd Avenue NW
Cost: Sold out
Ashanti
When: Friday, May 17 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Cost: Start at $110.60; get tickets here
Diljit Dosanjh
When: Monday, May 6 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online
Foreigner
When: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Start at $96.60; get them here
Agent Orange
When: Sunday, May 19 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room Temple — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: $30.31; get tickets here
Miesha and the Spanks
When: Thursday, May 23 at 8 pm
Where: The Buckingham — 10439 82nd Avenue NW
Cost: $19.20; get tickets here
Shawn Desman
When: Saturday, May 25 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: $46.18; get tickets here
Hanabie.
When: Sunday, May 26 at 5:30 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: $43.45; get tickets here