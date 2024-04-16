EventsConcerts

9 concerts we can't wait to check out this May in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Apr 16 2024, 8:33 pm
9 concerts we can't wait to check out this May in Edmonton
Scenic Route to Alaska/Facebook │ Ashanti Official/Facebook

The vast amount of concerts, festivals, and other events that pop up in Edmonton during the summer is one of our favourite parts of living in this city.

Things are heating up around town, and we’re thrilled to see so many artists making Edmonton a tour stop this month.

From indie to punk to R&B, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this month.

Scenic Route to Alaska

Scenic Route to Alaska/Facebook

When: Friday, May 10 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: $25.16; get them here

Wheatus

Wheatus/Facebook

When: Sunday, May 12 at 7 pm
Where: The Buckingham — 10439 82nd Avenue NW
Cost: Sold out

Ashanti

Ashanti Official/Facebook

When: Friday, May 17 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Cost: Start at $110.60; get tickets here

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh coming to Edmonton on huge new tour

Diljit Dosanjh/Live Nation

When: Monday, May 6 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online

Foreigner

Foreigner/Facebook

When: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Start at $96.60; get them here

Agent Orange

Agent Orange/Facebook

When: Sunday, May 19 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room Temple — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: $30.31; get tickets here

Miesha and the Spanks

Miesha and The Spanks/Shutterstock

When: Thursday, May 23 at 8 pm
Where: The Buckingham — 10439 82nd Avenue NW
Cost: $19.20; get tickets here

Shawn Desman

Shawn Desman/Facebook

When: Saturday, May 25 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: $46.18; get tickets here

Hanabie.

Hanabie. from JP/Facebook

When: Sunday, May 26 at 5:30 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: $43.45; get tickets here

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop