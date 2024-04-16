9 concerts we can't wait to check out this May in Edmonton

The vast amount of concerts, festivals, and other events that pop up in Edmonton during the summer is one of our favourite parts of living in this city.

Things are heating up around town, and we’re thrilled to see so many artists making Edmonton a tour stop this month.

From indie to punk to R&B, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this month.

When: Friday, May 10 at 8 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: $25.16; get them here

Wheatus

When: Sunday, May 12 at 7 pm

Where: The Buckingham — 10439 82nd Avenue NW

Cost: Sold out

When: Friday, May 17 at 9 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

Cost: Start at $110.60; get tickets here

When: Monday, May 6 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online

When: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $96.60; get them here

When: Sunday, May 19 at 8 pm

Where: The Starlite Room Temple — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: $30.31; get tickets here

Miesha and the Spanks

When: Thursday, May 23 at 8 pm

Where: The Buckingham — 10439 82nd Avenue NW

Cost: $19.20; get tickets here

When: Saturday, May 25 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: $46.18; get tickets here

When: Sunday, May 26 at 5:30 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: $43.45; get tickets here