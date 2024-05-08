Mother's Day 2024: 10+ special feasts and treats to get in Edmonton
Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate Mom, Edmonton has some delicious feasts and treats to indulge in.
Feasts
Fort Edmonton Park – Mother’s Day brunch buffet of sweet and savoury brunch classics. Each mom will receive a rose, mimosa, or mocktail and a ticket to the park’s summer season.
The Westin – Mother’s Day brunch buffet with pancakes, omelettes, a fresh salad bar and more.
Fantasyland – Mother’s Day brunch buffet at the Beverly Hills Ballroom.
Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Mother’s Day brunch at the Empire Ballroom.
The Kitchen and Italia: Taste of Italy at the River Cree Resort – Special Mother’s Day menus.
Coterie – Four-course Mother’s Day dinner.
Brew + Bloom – Mother’s Day High Tea.
Courtyard by Marriott Edmonton West – Mother’s Day brunch buffet.
The Mash – Mother’s Day painting and pizza event.
Treats
Ayco Cafe – Croissant bouquets
Crave: Mother’s Day specialty cupcakes can be pre-ordered online.