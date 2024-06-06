25 amazing things to do this weekend in Edmonton: June 7 to 9

The weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton, and the city is absolutely buzzing as the Oilers head into the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 18 years.

From Stanley Cup watch parties to festivals to even more local sports action, check out these 25 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 18 years, and fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the electric atmosphere this season! The Oilers watch parties, open for home and away games, are back in the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

Fan Park in the ICE District will not be open for the watch party this weekend due to the ICE District Carnival.

When: Saturday, June 8 at 6 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza (Moss Pit) — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.

When: Friday, June 7, at 7:05 pm (season opener), June 8 at 1:05 pm, and June 9 at 1:05 pm

Where: Re/Max Field

Cost: Get tickets here

What: The first annual ICE District Carnival is coming to Fan Park this week! The park will be bustling with over 25 rides and plenty of classic carnival games, touted as the largest midway ever hosted in downtown Edmonton.

When: June 6 to 9

Where: Fan Park — 10104 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Admission is free; $35 for ride-all-day passes

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: This annual market showcases a variety of Filipino makers, artists, entrepreneurs, bakers, musicians, performers, and business owners. Its goal is to celebrate Philippine culture and showcase it to the broader community.

When: June 8 and 9 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 9912 72nd Avenue NW

Cost: Free to attend

What: Taking Back Sunday hits the stage in Edmonton this Saturday for what’s sure to be a wicked night at Union Hall!

When: Saturday, June 8 at 7 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

Cost: Sold out

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Come say hi to the bison at Elk Island National Park and enjoy nature as you shop from Indigenous artisans showcasing quality arts, jewellery, and more!

When: June 8

Where: Astotin Lake, Elk Island National Park — 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action at the home season opener this weekend. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

When: Sunday, June 9 at 4 pm

Cost: Start at $20; get tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this June at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, June 8

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Football season is back, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a win against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their first regular season home game of the year.

When: Saturday, June 8, at 2 pm

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: With warm weather hitting Edmonton weekend, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: Nextfest, Edmonton’s emerging arts festival, will run until June 9 at The Roxy. This event features performances and installations from more than 500 artists in the first decade of their careers.

Where: The Roxy Theatre — 10708 124th Street

When: May 30 to June 9

Cost: Varies, find tickets here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Head down to Chinatown, where the Edmonton Dragon Festival kicks off this weekend! 97th Street will be swarming with a parade of brightly coloured dragons and lions showcasing their dance moves.

When: Parade on Saturday, June 8, from 11 am to noon. Festival runs until July 1.

Where: 97th Street between 107th Avenue and 105a Avenue

Cost: Free

What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmer’s market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.

When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street NW