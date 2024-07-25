24 amazing things to do this weekend in Edmonton: July 26 to 28
We’ve finally arrived at the weekend here in Edmonton, and it’s looking like a gorgeous one with some much-needed relief from the recent heatwave.
From KDays to baseball to the Taste of Edmonton, check out these 24 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
KDays
What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, KDays, is back this weekend and will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more. It’s always a great time!
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
When: July 19 to 28, 2024
Tickets: $15 general admission; get them here
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here
Edmonton Elks vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
What: Football season is back, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a few wins at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!
When: Sunday, July 28, at 5 pm
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: $25; get tickets here
Where Dark Things Dwell
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.
When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 7
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $35; get them here
See an Edmonton Riverhawks game
What: Nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the summer, and we love to see it.
When: July 26 at 7:05 pm, July 27 at 7:05 pm, and July 21 at 1:05 pm
Where: Re/Max Field — 10233 96th Avenue NW
Cost: Get tickets here
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
See a $3.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this July at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Angry Birds Movie 2 will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, July 27
Where: Various Cineplex locations
Taste of Edmonton
What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this weekend. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from July 18 to 28, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.
Where: July 18 to 28, 2024
When: Churchill Square
Tickets: Get food tickets here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
KDays Free Concerts
What: With KDays comes a whole host of free and fantastic concerts. This week, enjoy Ja Rule, High Valley, and Ludacris as they hit the KDays stage!
When: July 26 (Ja Rule), July 27 (High Valley) and July 28 (Ludacris)
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Free (With KDays admission)
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Rubaboo Arts Festival
What: Rubaboo is a Métis-Michif language word meaning a rich stew filled with all good things. For the 15th anniversary of this beloved arts and theatre festival, this year’s theme will be “You Are Loved.”
When: July 19 to 28
Where: Workshop West Playwrights’ Theatre (8529 Gateway Boulevard NW) and Brighton Block (9666 Jasper Avenue)
Cost:
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Plus, a FREE shuttle will take you there on the weekends. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.
Hit up a patio
What: With the long weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Edmonton 104th Street Farmers’ Market
What: The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back outdoors on 104th Street this summer! From June 15 to October 12, pick up single-origin fruits, veggies, homemade meals and artisanal goods at 45+ vendors.
When: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: On 104th Street just north of Jasper Avenue
Callingwood Farmers’ Market
What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.
When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 6655 178th Street NW
Galaxyland
What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here
Telus World of Science
What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.
When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission