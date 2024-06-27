Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in July
For a budget-friendly weekend activity with the entire family, head over to your local Cineplex cinema.
The chain is offering movies at its theatres across Canada this month for just $3.99.
“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies Saturdays for only $3.99 plus applicable taxes (in-theatre price).”
Check out the $3.99 movies available in July:
Saturday, July 6 — Shrek
Saturday, July 6 — The Angry Birds Movie
Saturday, July 20 — The Iron Giant
Saturday, July 27 — The Angry Birds 2
You might also like: