These 10 concerts are coming to K-Days and they are FREE

K-Days has announced its concert lineup for this year, and we are pleasantly surprised and excited to check out what 2024 has to offer.
For the 10 days spanning Edmonton’s biggest festival, you can enjoy free concerts with incredible acts such as Metric, Down with Webster, Ludacris, and much more.
Here are the lineup and dates for the concerts:
July 19: Amanda Marshall
July 20: Theory of a Deadman
July 21: K’naan
July 22: Metric
July 23: Down with Webster
July 24: Simple Plan
July 25: Death from Above 1979
July 26: Ja Rule
July 27: High Valley
July 28: Ludacris
If you’re looking for an elevated concert experience, you can purchase “Front and Centre Fan Zone” tickets. These tickets will put you in an area closest to the stage and give you access to private bars and washrooms.
Tickets are also available in the K-Days Music Lounge, a tent containing an intimate and elevated viewing platform, catered food, private washrooms, and a cash bar.
It’s going to be a fantastic summer, and we can hardly wait to take in all of the action at K-Days!
K-Days
When: July 19 to 28, 2024
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118 Avenue NW