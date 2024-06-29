You can take a FREE shuttle to Elk Island National Park this summer

If a trip to Elk Island National Park is on your summer bucket list, but getting there is an obstacle, a free shuttle to our local national park may be your best bet.

Each weekend until mid-September, the TD Elk Island Express departs from downtown Edmonton, allowing guests to roam freely through the park, returning to the city in the afternoon.

Upon arrival at Elk Island National Park, the bus will stop at the Visitor Information Centre, where the Parks Canada team will offer a one-hour behind-the-scenes tour.

Guests are also welcome to learn about the park’s history and browse local Indigenous artisan crafts and official Parks Canada merchandise.

After the initial stop, the bus will take visitors 20 minutes north to the Astotin Lake Recreation Area, where they have four hours to enjoy the rest of their visit.

Though the shuttle is free, a $15 deposit is required upon booking to ensure travellers arrive on time for the bus. The deposit is refunded once people arrive on time for the scheduled departure.

The bus schedule is as follows:

Edmonton to Elk Island National Park

Departs at 8:30 am from MEC Edmonton Downtown — 11904 104th Avenue NW

Departs at 8:45 am from Royal Alberta Museum — 9810 103a Avenue NW

Elk Island National Park to Edmonton

Departs from the park at 3:30 pm

Regular park entry fees still apply ($8.50 per adult, $7.25 per senior) and will be deducted automatically from the deposit unless you have a Parks Canada Discovery Pass, which you must bring.

Guests can reserve a spot by registering here.

So, get ready to ride and enjoy a day at one of our favourite national parks!