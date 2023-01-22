10 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: January 23 to 29

It’s the start of a new work week here in YEG, and there are plenty of great things to do this week to keep you entertained.

From a winter pride party to a wicked winter festival, check out those things and more this week.

What: Cheer on the Oilers two times this week as the boys in orange and blue face off against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday and the Blackhawks on Saturday. Let’s gooooo!

When: January 25, 28

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $105 to $1,768; tickets can be found here

What: Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome eight teams to the ICE District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours. The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place from January 24 to 26.

When: January 24 to 26, 2023

Where: ICE District

Cost: Free

What: It’s the first event to be held at the new Oilers Fan Park, and the 75’x75’ maze, aptly titled “Snow Way Out,” will of course be Oilers-themed and will include a locker room, a snow slide, firepits, hot chocolate, snacks and plenty of spots for the perfect holiday Insta moment. The walls of the maze will also be 6’ tall and 3’ deep, so it will be hard to navigate for many of us!

When: December 24 to January 29, 2023

Where: 10128 104th Avenue, NW Edmonton

Cost: $12 to $22; tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: A huge Earth is currently floating high above the feature pyramid, titled “Gaia,” which is a touring artwork by UK-based artist Luke Jerram, who is known globally for his large-scale public artworks, including the Museum of the Moon, which was on exhibit at the Muttart back in 2018.

When: Now until February 26, 2023

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 – 96A Street)

Cost: Varies, tickets can be found here

What: Rock out at Winterruption YEG as this multi-venue music and arts festival rolls out in multiple venues in downtown Edmonton. In addition to indoor events, Winterruption features a number of free outdoor activities in the downtown core.

When: January 25 to 29

Where: Various locations around downtown Edmonton

Cost: Varies, tickets can be found here

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here