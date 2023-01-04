A massive ice carving event is coming to the ICE District this month

Edmonton always embraces winter and a massive ice carving competition is taking over the ICE District later this month.

Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome eight teams to the ICE District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours.

The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place from January 24 to 26.

Each block of ice is 1 metre (40″) x .5 metres (20″) x .25 metres (10″) and weighs 135 kilograms or 297 pounds.

The Chiseled 2023 competition will feature the following teams:

Carvin’ Buddies – Scott Harrison from Calgary and Ross Baisas from the Philippines/Montreal creating Poseidon Elegant Dream – Mowafak Nema from Iraq/Ottawa and Don Lowing from the United States creating Ishtar and the Deer Exotic Duo – Kee Gawah from Malaysia/Sweden and Fermin Gomez from Mexico/Calgary creating Easy Ride Kram & Fflic – Clifford Vacheresse from Edmonton and Mark Berge from Courtney, BC creating Behind the surFace License to Chill – Victor Dagatan from the Philippines/USA and Andrew Zoller from Calgary creating The Flight of Passage Mad & Laine – Yann Blanchard from France/Calgary and Ken Harper from Ladysmith, BC creating Snack The Prairie Dogs – Larry MacFarlane and Brad Froehlich from Winnipeg creating Steve & Rusty – Steve Buzak from Edmonton and Rusty Cox from Fairmont Hot Springs, BC creating Ocean Glider

If you catch one you really like and want to see again, you are in luck. The sculptures will be on display through February.

If you want more ice carving fun, you can head to Dr. Wilbert McIntrye Park on January 27 to 29 for chippers and carving demonstrations.

On top of the ice carving fun, you can also check out Edmonton’s largest snow maze at the Oilers fan park which is just a short walk away, too.

Chiseled – Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition

When: January 24 to 26, 2023

Where: ICE District

Cost: Free