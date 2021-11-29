10 things to do this week in Edmonton: November 29 to December 5

It’s a fresh week in Edmonton, and we are about to say goodbye to November and hello to December, with plenty of holiday events on the go.

From holiday light displays you can wander through to ones where you can drive your vehicle and admire them from your own car, here are 10 things to do this week in Edmonton, from November 29 to December 5.

What: It’s one of the largest and brightest holiday events: the Leduc Country Lights returns for another season. The 2019/20 season saw more than 28,000 people marvel over all the lights. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

When: December 1 until January 2, 2022

Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

Cost: $2

What: Ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The Glow Christmas Festival returns to the Edmonton Expo Centre, providing the perfect spots for that holiday selfie, a gift from the Christmas market, or delicious food. It’ll surely get you into the holiday spirit this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $16.99- $22.99; tickets can be found here

What:Not one but two Oilers home games this week? What a treat! Opt for a weekday game as the Oilers welcome the Penguins on Wednesday, or spend some of your Sunday at Rogers Place as the LA Kings arrive for a 6 pm game.

When: December 1 and 5, 2021

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $72-$762; tickets can be found here

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season. Pure holiday magic right there!

When: Now until January 8, 2022

Address: RAD Torque Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

Cost: $30-$120. Tickets can be found here

What: A classic holiday event has returned to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, as Luminaria lights up the winter night. Explore candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which you can enjoy a warm cup of apple cider.

When: Now until January 9, 2022 (excluding Christmas Day)

Address: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $21 for adults, child, student, and senior discounts apply, available online

What: A winter forest just outside of Edmonton has a seven-acre dazzling display of Christmas lights, a snow maze, delicious food, and more. It’s the perfect spot for some holiday cheer!

When: Now until January 9, 2022

Address: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons

Cost: Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased here

What: This winter festival stages a spectacular exhibition of artistic light installations within the unique setting of the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Both humans and animals marvel over the Christmas lights. How cool is that?

When: December 3 until January 2, 2022

Address: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Tickets start at $10.50 and can be purchased here

What: Enjoy one of the most iconic albums of all time with a laser show of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at the Zeidler Dome at Telus World of Science. Good tunes and flashy, vibrant lights — now that’s a good Friday night and one of the greatest things to do this week in Edmonton.

When: December 3 and 4, 2021

Where: 11211 142 Street NW

Cost: $14.95, tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: For the first time in its history, Fort Edmonton Park is keeping its doors open into the fall season. Explore life through the diversity of First Nations and Métis peoples at Fort Edmonton Park’s new signature exhibit: The Indigenous Peoples Experience.

When: December 4 and 5, 2021

Time: Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $12-$20, purchase online