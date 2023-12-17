Events

12 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: December 18 to 22

We’re into the final week before Christmas and there is no shortage of festive and fun things to do in Edmonton this week.

From millions of twinkling lights to a holiday cocktail extravaganza, check out these 12 incredible events happening in YEG.

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.

Go ice skating

Skating rinks Edmonton

Parilov/Shutterstock

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations
Tickets: Free

Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark

 

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Borealis Lights

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

Zoominescence

edmonton zoo

BuildingOurZoo/Twitter

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton
When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024
Tickets: $15.95 adult admission

A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theatre

What: A staple of the holiday season for many, A Christmas Carol is back at the Citadel Theatre. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, it’s the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

When: November 25 to December 23
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Tickets: Start at $80.25; get them here

Art Gallery of Alberta

 

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a restaurant downtown when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: $14; purchase online

Check out the “Griswold House”

Jon Harringa/Faceboook

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup – it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain
Tickets: Free

Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

Alberta Legislature

Petr Smida/Shutterstock

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: Lights up December 7
Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Free

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

Check out this park FILLED with Christmas lights just outside of Edmonton

City of Spruce Grove/Facebook

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a date, along with thousands of lights around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

 

What: If you’re looking to swap the cold for something a little more tropical, Wilfred’s is hosting a Sippin’ Santa pop-up. You’ll be able to choose from a ton of cocktails that’ll transport you to warmer climates but in the most adorable festive glasses.

When: Until December 31, 2023
Where: Wilfreds – 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

