12 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: December 18 to 22

We’re into the final week before Christmas and there is no shortage of festive and fun things to do in Edmonton this week.

From millions of twinkling lights to a holiday cocktail extravaganza, check out these 12 incredible events happening in YEG.

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission

What: A staple of the holiday season for many, A Christmas Carol is back at the Citadel Theatre. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, it’s the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

When: November 25 to December 23

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Tickets: Start at $80.25; get them here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a restaurant downtown when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup – it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Tickets: Free

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: Lights up December 7

Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a date, along with thousands of lights around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

What: If you’re looking to swap the cold for something a little more tropical, Wilfred’s is hosting a Sippin’ Santa pop-up. You’ll be able to choose from a ton of cocktails that’ll transport you to warmer climates but in the most adorable festive glasses.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Wilfreds – 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton