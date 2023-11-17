Check out this park FILLED with Christmas lights just outside of Edmonton

EventsChristmasWinterGreat Outdoors

Nov 17 2023, 4:22 pm
City of Spruce Grove/Facebook

A park just outside of Edmonton will soon be decked out for the holidays, and it is surely a place to visit if you are looking to be dazzled by Christmas lights.

Central Park in Spruce Grove will once again be decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

There will also be a winter skating oval in the park, providing the chance to marvel at the lights while you skate around. Sounds lovely!

The park is set to be lit up later this month on November 25 as part of Spruce Grove’s annual Light Up event.

sprucegrove.org

Christmas lights Edmonton

City of Spruce Grove/Facebook

If you are a little chilly during your visit, there is also a firepit in the park that is open to the public to use on a first-come, first-served basis.

A Light Up Vendor Market will also be on the grounds this year, with more than a dozen on hand offering treats and gifts to buy this holiday season.

So there you have it, another spot around Edmonton to check out some Christmas lights. If you are looking for a long list of fun activities this holiday season, we suggest you take a look at our roundup of the best Christmas and winter things to do in Alberta.

Spruce Grove Central Park

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

