12 fantastic things to do this long weekend in Edmonton: October 6 to 9

We have made it to the Thanksgiving long weekend, and there are tons of fall things to do to make the most of it in Edmonton.

From an iconic haunted house to some spooky fun with thousands of pumpkins, here are a bunch of things you can check out this Thanksgiving long weekend.

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by: Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: September 29 to November 4, the Lights Out event is November 3 to 4

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99; get tickets here

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: Until to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, October 7

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Dark finally returns to YEG this weekend! For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 7 to October 30, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton

Cost: $45; get tickets here

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they continue the preseason against the Seattle Kraken. Ticket prices aren’t bad, either!

When: October 6 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $35 – get them here

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are multiple ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date this weekend. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November, end dates vary by each tour

Where: Various locations

Cost: $18.18 to $23.76 tickets can be found here

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.

When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $14.70; registration is required

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this weekend. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: It’s our favourite time of year in the city, when the air has that woody autumn smell, the trees become a vibrant canvas of colours, and we get to wear all of our coziest fall outfits. Besides, nothing beats a sunny fall afternoon strolling around Edmonton’s gorgeous and historic neighbourhoods. Plus, it’s totally free to do!