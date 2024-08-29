25 things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: August 30 to September 2

The Labour Day long weekend is finally upon us in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and check out everything there is to do as we enjoy the final few weeks of summer.

From the world’s biggest bouncy castle to Alberta Day celebrations and a free outdoor concert, here are 25 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this long weekend:

What: Join in on celebrating Alberta’s birthday party this Alberta Day with family-friendly activities, including live music performances by local Alberta talent (including headliner Scenic Route to Alaska), food trucks, kids activities, a drone show, and so much more!

When: September 1 from 11 am to 9:30 pm

Where: Alberta Legislature Grounds South Lawn

Cost: Free

What: Grab a lawn chair, bring some snacks, and head down to Churchill Square later this week as the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra takes the audience on a magical journey through the timeless music of Disney Classics. Disney in Concert: Once Upon a Time explores iconic moments from Encanto, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Lion King, and many more!

When: August 30 and 31 at 7 pm

Where: Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more. It’s the final weekend to check it out, so be sure to add it to your calendar!

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Celebrate all things plant-based with dozens of vendors serving delicious vegetable-forward eats at VegFest Edmonton this long weekend. There will also be plenty of live entertainment.

When: August 31, 2024

Where: Athlone Community Hall – 13010 129th Street NW, Edmonton

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Catch rockers Kings of Leon this Monday as they hit the stage at Rogers Place!

When: Monday, September 2 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $48.85; get tickets here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: The Cirque Italia Water Circus is in town and showcases wild acts, including master jugglers, trampoline stunts, and the thrilling Wheel of Death. It’s a high-energy, animal-free extravaganza that’s an absolute must-see!

When: August 29 to September 8

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: Tickets start at $93; get them here

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield this long weekend. The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open with a brand-new design for the season!

When: Open until October 27

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume because it’s time to “Jump Around” with the world’s biggest bouncy castle landing in Edmonton this long weekend. All ages are invited to leap aboard the inflatable attractions, including enjoying the moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

When: August 31 to September 8

Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Edmonton International Airport

Tickets: Starting at $30, can be found here

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Dive into the Edmonton Mural Festival, where local and international artists transform the city into an open-air gallery! Enjoy a month-long celebration of stunning murals, hands-on art experiences, and community events, including a massive closing party.

When: August 15 to September 15

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Cost: Varies — check here for event details

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Plus, a FREE shuttle will take you there on the weekends. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a late summer afternoon.

What: With the long weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this long weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this long weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors this long weekend can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back outdoors on 104th Street this summer! From June 15 to October 12, pick up single-origin fruits, veggies, homemade meals and artisanal goods at 45+ vendors.

When: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: On 104th Street just north of Jasper Avenue

What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.

When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street NW

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this long weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges. It’s the perfect thing to do this long weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.

When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 7

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $35; get them here