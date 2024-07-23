EventsConcerts

9 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this August

9 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this August
We’re into the dog days of summer here in Edmonton and this August, a ton of incredible acts hit the stage in YEG, including a couple of music festivals coming to the city.

From rock to pop to punk to metal, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this August.

Billy Idol

 

When: August 1 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Start at $85.85; get tickets here

Edmonton Folk Music Festival

When: August 8 to 11
Where: Gallagher Park — 9505 96th Avenue NW
Cost: $115 for single-day tickets; find them here

T.I.

 

When: August 8 at 8 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB
Cost: Start at $131.60; get tickets here

NOFX

 

When: August 9 at 7 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Start at $35.40; get tickets here

Punk in Drublic

When: August 10 to 11
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District — 10104 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Start at $224.99 for a weekend pass; get tickets here

Steve Earle

 

When: August 16 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB
Cost: Start at $94.85; get tickets here

Metallica

 

When: August 23 and 25
Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW
Cost: Start at $184.86; get tickets here

Hozier

 

When: August 24 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Sold out

P!nk

When: August 31 at 6:30 pm
Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW
Cost: Start at $71.55; get tickets here

