9 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this August

We’re into the dog days of summer here in Edmonton and this August, a ton of incredible acts hit the stage in YEG, including a couple of music festivals coming to the city.

From rock to pop to punk to metal, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this August.

Billy Idol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

When: August 1 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $85.85; get tickets here

Edmonton Folk Music Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Folk Music Festival (@edmfolkfest)

When: August 8 to 11

Where: Gallagher Park — 9505 96th Avenue NW

Cost: $115 for single-day tickets; find them here

T.I.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@tip)

When: August 8 at 8 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB

Cost: Start at $131.60; get tickets here

NOFX

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOFX (@nofx)

When: August 9 at 7 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

Cost: Start at $35.40; get tickets here

Punk in Drublic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punk In Drublic (@punkindrublicfestival)

When: August 10 to 11

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District — 10104 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $224.99 for a weekend pass; get tickets here

Steve Earle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Earle (@steveearle)

When: August 16 at 9 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB

Cost: Start at $94.85; get tickets here

Metallica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

When: August 23 and 25

Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW

Cost: Start at $184.86; get tickets here

Hozier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Hozier-Byrne (@hozier)

When: August 24 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Sold out

P!nk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK FANCLUB | SUMMER CARNIVAL (@pink_fanclub)

When: August 31 at 6:30 pm

Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW

Cost: Start at $71.55; get tickets here