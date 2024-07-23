9 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this August

We’re into the dog days of summer here in Edmonton and this August, a ton of incredible acts hit the stage in YEG, including a couple of music festivals coming to the city.
From rock to pop to punk to metal, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this August.
Billy Idol
View this post on Instagram
When: August 1 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Start at $85.85; get tickets here
Edmonton Folk Music Festival
View this post on Instagram
When: August 8 to 11
Where: Gallagher Park — 9505 96th Avenue NW
Cost: $115 for single-day tickets; find them here
T.I.
View this post on Instagram
When: August 8 at 8 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB
Cost: Start at $131.60; get tickets here
NOFX
View this post on Instagram
When: August 9 at 7 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Start at $35.40; get tickets here
Punk in Drublic
View this post on Instagram
When: August 10 to 11
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District — 10104 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Start at $224.99 for a weekend pass; get tickets here
Steve Earle
View this post on Instagram
When: August 16 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB
Cost: Start at $94.85; get tickets here
Metallica
View this post on Instagram
When: August 23 and 25
Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW
Cost: Start at $184.86; get tickets here
Hozier
View this post on Instagram
When: August 24 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Sold out
P!nk
View this post on Instagram
When: August 31 at 6:30 pm
Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW
Cost: Start at $71.55; get tickets here