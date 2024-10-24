20 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: October 25 to 27

The final frightening weekend of October has arrived, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy all of our favourite Halloween haunts in Edmonton.

From Dark to Deadmonton to corn mazes and beyond, check out these 20 incredible things to do in YEG this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Celebrate Halloween at the Art Gallery of Alberta’s annual Halloween Refinery! This year, the gallery goes 100 years in the future to the year 2124! Futuristic art, floating cities, space travel and wild entertainment will set the mood. Come dressed in your best avant-garde costume to match the retro-futuristic décor the AGA will don for the evening.

When: October 26 from 8 pm until 1 am

Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Starts at $69; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boodang (@boodang)

What: For over two decades, Scream has been Canada’s largest Halloween dance event. This wild party attracts all sorts of ghouls and goblins with a variety of immersive experiences, live performers, and some of the world’s biggest DJs.

When: October 26

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

Cost: Sold out; get on the ticket waitlist here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from now until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s a must-do Halloween activity in Edmonton.

When: Until October 31

Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW

Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Cheer on the Oilers this Friday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins!

When: Friday, October 25 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Starts at $156.16; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bountiful Farmers’ Market – Southside Edmonton (@bountifulfarmersmarketyeg)

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: It’s the final home game of the CFL season for the Edmonton Elks, and they’re looking for one more win at Commonwealth Stadium this Friday. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: October 25 at 7:30 pm

Cost: Start at $25; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield this weekend. The Edmonton Corn Maze is open for its final weekend of the season!

When: Open until October 27

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐈𝐘𝐈𝐄 ☆ 𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒀𝑬𝑮 & 𝑩𝒆𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒅 🌍 (@aiyielim)

What: Dark has taken over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 4 to November 2

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton

Cost: $50; get tickets October 4 to November 2Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton$50; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates until November 27

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $67; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deadmonton House (@deadmontonhouse)

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand-new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: Until November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 and 9

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hanaa (@albertaviews1)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: A Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M. Maadi (@maadigram)

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.

When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $15.75; registration is required

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Batman will be the big-screen bargain. The full screening times and list of films are available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, October 26

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges. It’s the perfect thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission