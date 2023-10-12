13 amazing things to do in Edmonton this weekend: October 13 to 15

It’s shaping up to be a fantastic weekend here in Edmonton, and there’s no shortage of amazing things to check out.

From up-close encounters with sloths and wallabies to the Oilers kicking off the regular season at home, check out these 13 things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wildlife Festival (@thewildlifefest)

What: The Wildlife Festival returns to Edmonton from October 13 to 15 at the Edmonton Convention Centre. The three-day event features a variety of exhibits, educational experiences, and an “Adult-Only Night” where attendees can sip a beverage while taking in this animal extravaganza.

When: October 13, 1 to 6:30 pm (General Admission) and 7 to 9 pm (Adults Only); October 14, 11 am to 6 pm; October 15, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

Cost: $16 in advance, $20 at the door — get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leny Jeane (@slenyjeane)

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.

When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $14.70; registration is required

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Saturday as they kick off the regular season at home against the Vancouver Canucks!

When: October 14

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $130.75; get them here

What: Calling all bookworms! Litfest is an 11-day celebration of nonfiction. Connect with writers through a series of live events, conversations, and gatherings throughout this fantastic festival!

When: October 12 to 22

Where: Various locations

Cost: $89 for a festival pass or purchase individual tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)



What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)



What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 7 to October 30, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton

Cost: $45; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)



What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: August 31

Cost: $14 general admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: It’s the final home game of the season for the Edmonton Elks, and we hope the boys in green and gold can pull off one last win! Cheer them on this Saturday as they take on the Montreal Alouettes.

When: October 14 at 2 pm

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $21; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deadmonton House (@deadmontonhouse)

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand-new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: September 29 to November 4, the Lights Out event is November 3 to 4

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99; get tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, October 14

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here