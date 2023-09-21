Wildlife festival is coming to Edmonton next month and you can pet a sloth

A festival celebrating wild critters from across the globe is coming to Edmonton next month, and you can get up close and personal with a sloth.

The Wildlife Festival returns to Edmonton from October 13 to 15 at the Edmonton Convention Centre. The three-day event features a variety of exhibits, educational experiences, and an “Adult-Only Night” where attendees can sip a beverage while taking in this animal extravaganza.

It’s the first event since 2017 that Linus the Sloth will be available to meet and greet attendees. Other amazing creatures you can see, pet or feed include wallabies, boas, porcupines, and giant tortoises, to name a few.

The Wildlife Festival is a co-production of YYC Nature & Education Centre and the non-profit Cobb’s Exotic Animal Rescue. Based in Calgary, these organizations focus on educational messages of exotic pet ownership, conservation, and respect for wildlife.

The event will feature three exhibits:

Diversity of Living Things – Discover the similarities and differences of animals that call Earth home.

This is Africa – Learn about the planet’s second-largest continent.

Journey to the Amazon – The world’s largest rainforest comes to life.

And two hands-on educational programs:

Cold-Blooded Amazon – Learn about the creatures that call the Amazon home.

Diversity of Living Things (Mammals) — Learn about kangaroos, sugar gliders and more.

On Friday, October 13, the “Adults Only Night” will feature a live show, unique experiences and alcohol service.

Don’t wait to get your tickets because they’ll cost more at the door! You can find more details about The Wildlife Festival here.

When: October 13, 1 to 6:30 pm (General Admission) and 7 to 9 pm (Adults Only); October 14, 11 am to 6 pm; October 15, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

Cost: $16 in advance, $20 at the door — get tickets here