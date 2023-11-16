10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: November 18 to 19

The weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton, and it looks like we’re being treated to some pretty spectacular mid-November weather.

From a festival ringing in the holiday season to exploring the river valley, grab some sunglasses and check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: All is Bright 124 is a free outdoor winter festival that marks the start of the winter season in Edmonton, hosted by the 124th Street business community. The event will feature a little something for everyone, including live music, street performers, fire dancers to keep things warm, and beverage gardens.

When: November 18 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: Main Stage: Helen Nolan Park — 124th Street and 108th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse will bring audiences on a journey through raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in Disney on Ice Presents: Into the Magic. This action-packed extravaganza features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast, with other beloved Disney characters in eight fun-filled performances.

When: November 16 to 19

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: Tickets start at $38; get them here

What: A sci-fi comedy musical about the meek and bumbling assistant of a struggling floral shop who happens upon a strange new plant — Little Shop of Horrors is a wild story with a wicked soundtrack. You can catch the performance at the Citadel Theatre this weekend.

When: Running now until November 19

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Start at $40.25; get tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this November at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Land Before Time will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, November 18

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and warm eats this winter. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’ll be a pretty nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton. Plus, you can finally take the LRT there now!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park network in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’ll be a beautiful weekend to do it!