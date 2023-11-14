Edmonton's forecast is looking BALMY with double-digit highs this week

Don’t put the shorts away just yet: according to the forecast, Edmonton is in for quite a treat later this week.

Today’s high of 8°C is undoubtedly a nice way to start things off, but temperatures will cool down a bit on Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 4°C and 5°C, respectively.

Not to worry though, because the sun will come roaring back on Friday with a gorgeous 11°C.

It certainly beats digging our cars out of the snow, which is always a possibility this time of year.

Overnight lows will remain in the negatives throughout the week, but if you hoped to use the fire pit at least a couple more times this year, this weekend will be the perfect time to do it!

Enjoy it, because early next week is calling for a much more seasonal high of -1°C.