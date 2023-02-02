8 fabulous things to do in Edmonton this weekend: February 3 to 5

Things are warming up this weekend in Edmonton with sunshine and highs above 0°C. Be sure to enjoy it though, because forecasters say we’ll be back to the deep freeze in no time.

Here is what’s going on in and around Edmonton this weekend.

What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to fly the skies forever. Take in stunning, illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.

When: February 1 to 4, 2023

Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)

What: Chiseled, Edmonton’s International Ice Competition, recently finished its carving portion, and now organizers want the public to vote for their favourite displays. A snail vs. a dragon, two fists emerging from DNA strands, and a delicate butterfly perched on a frozen flower are just a few of the sculptures to see.

Where: 10220 104 Avenue

Cost: Free

What: There are mouth-watering deals to be had all over Chinatown as the neighbourhood celebrates Dining Week. Whether you’re looking to dive into some hot pot or want an inflation-friendly takeout option, this week is the perfect chance to take in all this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

Where: Edmonton’s Chinatown neighbourhood around Jasper Avenue and 97 Street

When: January 26 to February 5

Cost: Participating businesses will be offering $10 or $20 specials; details here.

What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona officially kicks off on Saturday. More businesses than ever are taking part this year (even a couple for your pets!) with feature items ranging from $5-10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.

When: February 4 to 20

Where: Old Strathcona, a map of participating businesses can be found here

2023 National Hockey League All-Star Weekend

What: Three of our Edmonton Oilers will take the ice this weekend for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game after some well-earned rest. Watch as Stuart Skinner, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor McDavid showcase their skills against the finest in the NHL. The skills competition will take place on Friday night, and the All-Star Game will follow on Saturday.

PS can we talk about how incredible these All-Star Game jerseys are!? The Miami Vice vibe is perfect for this year’s game in Florida.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys are giving real Miami Vice vibes. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Stuart Skinner are going to look good in these threads! #LetsGoOilers 😎🏒 pic.twitter.com/wNAee0uacN — Eric Friesen 🏒 (@EricJFriesen) January 19, 2023

Where: On Sportsnet/local bar or restaurant

When: Skills competition starts at 5 pm on Friday, and the game is at 5 pm on Saturday

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: As a winter city, we are spoiled with the number of beautiful skating spots around us. We’ve compiled a list of the best locations for you and your friends to bundle up and glide around here.

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here