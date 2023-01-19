Edmonton absolutely loves food festivals, and Chinatown Dining Week is one of the best.

Starting January 26, and running until February 5, Edmonton’s Chinatown Dining Week is back for its sixth year.

This year, 15 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, offering menus that are either $10 or $20. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.

This festival allows people to try different delicious cuisines and gives the restaurants involved a chance to share them. The Chinatown Dining Week in Edmonton is an annual highlight for food lovers.

Here is a list of all the businesses taking part in Chinatown Dining Week.

Dine-In Only

Address: 10602 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 9700 105th Avenue NW #168, Edmonton

Address: 9449 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Take-Out Only

Address: 9905 107 Ave NW, Edmonton

Address: 10552 97 St NW, Edmonton

Address: 10824 97 St Unit # 3 NW, Edmonton

Dine-In and Pick-Up Available

Address: 10011 106 Ave NW, Edmonton

Address: 10586 100 St NW, Edmonton

China Marble Restaurant

Address: 10566 97 St NW, Edmonton

Address: 10632 100 St NW, Edmonton

Hong Kong Bakery

Address: 10649 – 97th Street, Edmonton

Address: 10613 97 St NW, Edmonton

Address: 10704 97 St NW, Edmonton

Address: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Tea Bar Cafe

Address: 10640 98 St NW, Edmonton

For a full rundown of what each restaurant is preparing, visit the website here.

Chinatown Dining Week

Where: Various locations

When: January 26 to February 5

Price: $10 and $20 specials

