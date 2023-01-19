Chinatown Dining Week kicks off next week in Edmonton
Edmonton absolutely loves food festivals, and Chinatown Dining Week is one of the best.
Starting January 26, and running until February 5, Edmonton’s Chinatown Dining Week is back for its sixth year.
This year, 15 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, offering menus that are either $10 or $20. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.
This festival allows people to try different delicious cuisines and gives the restaurants involved a chance to share them. The Chinatown Dining Week in Edmonton is an annual highlight for food lovers.
Here is a list of all the businesses taking part in Chinatown Dining Week.
Dine-In Only
97 Hot Pot
Address: 10602 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Liuyishou Hot Pot
Address: 9700 105th Avenue NW #168, Edmonton
The Moth Cafe
Address: 9449 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Take-Out Only
Kim Fat Market
Address: 9905 107 Ave NW, Edmonton
Shan Shan Bakery
Address: 10552 97 St NW, Edmonton
Spirit Bistro
Address: 10824 97 St Unit # 3 NW, Edmonton
Dine-In and Pick-Up Available
All Happy Family
Address: 10011 106 Ave NW, Edmonton
Asian Express Hot Pot
Address: 10586 100 St NW, Edmonton
China Marble Restaurant
Address: 10566 97 St NW, Edmonton
Co Chin Saigon
Address: 10632 100 St NW, Edmonton
Hong Kong Bakery
Address: 10649 – 97th Street, Edmonton
King Noodle House Pho Hoang
Address: 10613 97 St NW, Edmonton
Lee House Korean Restaurant
Address: 10704 97 St NW, Edmonton
Padmanadi
Address: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton
Tea Bar Cafe
Address: 10640 98 St NW, Edmonton
For a full rundown of what each restaurant is preparing, visit the website here.
Chinatown Dining Week
Where: Various locations
When: January 26 to February 5
Price: $10 and $20 specials