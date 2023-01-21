"Pretty shocked": Oilers' goalie Skinner surprised by All-Star Game nod

Stuart Skinner was the third player the Edmonton Oilers head coach referenced.

The first, naturally, was Connor McDavid. The second, of course, was Leon Draisaitl.

The third? The Oilers stopper, completing the trio of Edmonton players set to represent the Pacific Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, in early February.

And the last was a bit of a shocker to the guy hearing his name called.

The boys were pretty stoked for Leo & Stu when Woody broke the #NHLAllStar news at practice 🫶 pic.twitter.com/JALIq1bmOj — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 20, 2023

“I found out by Woody on the ice,” Skinner recounted to media Friday. “He kind of announced Davo going and Leo going, and then took a little while and then said my name. My reaction, I was kind of just shocked. I didn’t really expect it. All the guys kind of came and hugged me.

“Very exciting moment. Obviously something you watched growing up and always kind of wanted to be there. It’s pretty cool I get to go and meet the guys.

“I didn’t really expect that honour. Very cool that the fans voted me in. It’s a pretty surreal moment for me and obviously my whole family is super excited about it. A moment that I’ll remember.”

"Very cool that the fans voted me in, it’s pretty surreal." Stuart Skinner shares his thoughts on being voted in to take part in #NHLAllStar weekend. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/eLVPsmowaa — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 20, 2023

Skinner, alongside Draisaitl, was added to the annual star showcase via fan vote. McDavid was added directly as one of eight Pacific Division and 32 names league-wide initially added earlier in January.

Perhaps Skinner shouldn’t have been such a surprise, though. His save percentage is tops among Pacific goalies.

Skinner, who will partner up with fellow rookie keeper Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights, boasts a 12-10-2 record with a 2.96 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 26 games this season.

“Very happy, very proud of him,” Draisaitl told the media. “Stuey put in a lot of work over the last couple of years and he deserves to be there. It’s going to be a very special week for him, everything together. We’re all extremely happy for him.

“He deserves it.”

The nod, which makes Skinner the first Oilers goalie to participate in an All-Star game since Tommy Salo in 2002, completes a hat-trick of recent memorable moments for the 24-year-old.

He signed a three-year, $7.8 million extension to remain in Edmonton in December, and welcomed son Beau Stuart Skinner into the world at 10:52 a.m. on Saturday, January 14.

Beau Stuart Skinner 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/UBVCFn4ij9 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 16, 2023

“A lot is going on,” Skinner said. “To be honest, it’s kind of just been coming and I’ve been just trying to enjoy myself and enjoy whatever comes to me.”