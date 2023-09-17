10 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: September 18 to 22

We’re halfway through September, and those autumn colours are looking gorgeous in the city. Even better, there are tons of fun things to do in Edmonton this week.

From football to festivals to fall activities, check out these 10 fantastic things to see and do in YEG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: The Edmonton Elks are finally winning games at home, we can’t wait to catch them in action this Friday at Commonwealth Stadium. Cheer on the Elks as they take on the BC Lions.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: September 22 at 7:30 pm

Cost: Start at $21; tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

What: Pumpkins After Dark opens Friday and will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Where Dark Things Dwell is an interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Now until September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Intl Film Festival (@edmfilmfest)

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns later this month. Some of the massive titles in this year’s festival include the Palme d’or 2023 Winner Anatomy of a Fall, Michel Gondry’s The Book of Solutions, and Elliott Page’s first leading role in six years: Close To You.

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 21 to October 1

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)



What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a restaurant downtown when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: From now until October, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is available to see at the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.

When: May 5 to October 9

Where: Telus World of Science

Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)