10 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: September 18 to 22
We’re halfway through September, and those autumn colours are looking gorgeous in the city. Even better, there are tons of fun things to do in Edmonton this week.
From football to festivals to fall activities, check out these 10 fantastic things to see and do in YEG.
Catch an Edmonton Elks Game
What: The Edmonton Elks are finally winning games at home, we can’t wait to catch them in action this Friday at Commonwealth Stadium. Cheer on the Elks as they take on the BC Lions.
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
When: September 22 at 7:30 pm
Cost: Start at $21; tickets here
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; get tickets here
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Pumpkins After Dark
What: Pumpkins After Dark opens Friday and will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.
When: September 22 to October 31
Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton
Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here
Where Dark Things Dwell
What: Where Dark Things Dwell is an interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Now until September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings
Cost: $30 each; get tickets here
Edmonton International Film Festival
What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns later this month. Some of the massive titles in this year’s festival include the Palme d’or 2023 Winner Anatomy of a Fall, Michel Gondry’s The Book of Solutions, and Elliott Page’s first leading role in six years: Close To You.
Where: Various theatres in Edmonton
When: September 21 to October 1
Cost: Varies
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a restaurant downtown when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: $14; purchase online
The Art of the Brick
What: From now until October, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is available to see at the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.
When: May 5 to October 9
Where: Telus World of Science
Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)