12 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: July 14 to 16

The weekend has finally arrived here in YEG, and it’s looking like we’re in for some spectacular weather.

From all sorts of outdoor festivals to checking out incredible works of art on display across Edmonton, here are the best things to do in the city this weekend.

What: Animethon is a festival celebrating Japanese Animation, aka anime, at the Edmonton Convention Centre. In addition to screening anime, the festival hosts voice actor guests from North America, musical acts from North America and Japan, improvisation groups, as well as various related activities such as gaming, costume contests, and more.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

When: July 14 to 16

Tickets: Start at $35 for single-day admission; get them here

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission

What: A festival celebrating art and design, The Works Art & Design Festival is partnering with StreetFest to provide one massive party downtown with a variety of performers, visual art, shenanigans, music, food, and fun.

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: July 7 to 16

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this summer at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Free Willy will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: July 15

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park on July 14 and 16, is bringing Bill Burr and Theo Von to the open-air stage.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: July 14 and 16

Tickets: Start at $79; get them here

What: The second Alberta Avenue Night Market takes place July 14, and it’s free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: July 14 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Downtown Auto — 11765 95th Street

Cost: Free

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: A member of the hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy, Ab-Soul is making a stop in Edmonton this month for what will be a total banger of a show.

When: July 15 at 8 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street

Tickets: Start at $50.81; get them here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter