11 things to do this holiday long weekend in Edmonton: December 22 to 25

The holiday long weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to spend a few cozy days relaxing, eating, and celebrating with friends and family.

For those looking to get out of the house this weekend — we’ve got you covered.

From an elegant Christmas concert to millions of twinkling lights and a Christmas day splash at World Waterpark, check out these 11 fantastic things to do this holiday long weekend in Edmonton.

What: Let the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra take you on a jolly sleigh ride through the iconic holiday songs you’ll remember from your childhood this weekend! This program includes sentimental tunes such as “Let It Snow,” “Sleigh Ride,” “The First Noël,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Joy to the World,” and more.

When: December 22 and 23

Where: Winspear Centre — 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square NW

Tickets: Start at $108.50; get tickets here

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: On until January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: On until January 4, 2024

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission

What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

When: Early December

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

Tickets: Free

What: A staple of the holiday season for many, A Christmas Carol is back at the Citadel Theatre. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, it’s the perfect way to ring in the holiday season this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Now until December 23

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Tickets: Start at $80.25; get them here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at. It’s a prime thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: On until January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to, including the Downtown Farmers’ Market! Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend. Plus, it’s open on Christmas!

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: Lights up December 7 until the new year

Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup – it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Tickets: Free