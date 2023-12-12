Here's what will be open on Christmas Day in Edmonton

If you’re trying to figure out what will be open when everything shuts down on Christmas Day in Edmonton, we’ve got you covered.

Whether you don’t observe Christmas, are in desperate need of a strong coffee after a boozy Christmas Eve party, or simply want to get out of the house, here are a few spots in Edmonton that’ll be open on Christmas Day.

Starbucks

Many Starbucks locations across Edmonton will be open on Christmas Day. Starbucks staff confirmed to Daily Hive that at least one or two in each of the city’s districts will be open, so be sure to call the locations nearest to you before heading out.

Some spots we confirmed Christmas Day opening hours include:

Kingsway Drive (11625 Kingsway NW): 9 am to 3 pm

Brewery District (11926 104th Avenue NW): 9 am to 4:30 pm

Jasper Gates (14957 Stony Plain Road): 9:30 am to 2 pm

West Edmonton Mall

West Edmonton Mall and its various attractions will be open on Christmas Day from 12 to 5 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

Galaxyland

Galaxyland in West Edmonton Mall will be open from noon until 5 pm on Monday, December 25.

World Waterpark

The World Waterpark will be open from noon to 5 pm on Monday, December 25.

You might also like: 8 things to do in Edmonton this December that are totally free

The CP Holiday Train is stopping in all these Alberta towns this month

A MASSIVE Christmas drive-thru light display just opened near Edmonton

Cinemas

Landmark Cinemas will be open on Christmas Day; check its website for more details on showtimes. On the other hand, Cineplex will have a select number of screenings on Monday, December 25. A list can be found on the Cineplex website.

Chinese Restaurants

An unofficial and beloved Jewish tradition, nothing beats a hot plate of delicious Chinese food on Christmas Day (especially when you don’t have to clean all those dishes!). Plenty of Edmonton Chinese restaurants will be open on the holiday; just be sure to check beforehand. We confirmed with All Happy Family Restaurant on 106th Avenue that they will be open from 11 am until late (2 am) on Christmas Day.