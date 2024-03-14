10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: March 15 to 17

The weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton, and with temperatures forecast to reach the teens, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy all of the wickedly fun things to do around the city.

From St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to concerts to an evening at Rogers Place, check out these 10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Even though St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, there are tons of spots in Edmonton hosting parties all weekend long! Check here for our roundup of the six best spots to party this weekend, and don’t forget to wear green!

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. There is also an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Saturday as they take on the Colorado Avalanche!

When: Saturday, March 16 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $180.96; get them here

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this March at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Peppa’s Cinema Party will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, March 16

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: If you’ve never seen GWAR live before, this American heavy metal band puts on quite the show, and they’ll be in Edmonton this Sunday at Midway Music Hall.

When: March 17 at 7:30 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: Start at $58.16; get them here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.

The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright warm afternoon.

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month. Against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this classic journey has become one of the most memorable stories of standing up for what’s right.

When: March 2 to 31

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Varies; get tickets here