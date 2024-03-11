6 St. Patrick's Day parties to check out in Edmonton this weekend

Find something green and prepare your pint glass because St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, and there are so many places to drink green beer and celebrate in Edmonton.

Even though St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, it looks like most spots will be hosting weekend-long festivities. That’s great news for us because there’s nothing worse than crawling into work the morning after all that green beer!

We’ve rounded up some of Edmonton’s best St. Patrick’s Day parties for you to check out this weekend.

This Irish pub on Whyte Avenue does not mess around when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day. All weekend long, O’Byrnes will be the place to be, with live music, Irish dancing, and, of course, green beer.

When: March 15 from noon to 2 am, March 16 from 8 am to 2 am, and March 17 from 9:30 am to 2 am

Where: 10616 82nd Avenue NW

This classic Irish pub in Bonnie Doon is hosting an all-day St. Patrick’s Day affair, with events beginning at 9 am on March 17. Enjoy live music, Irish dancers, and pints of Guinness in a cozy, authentic atmosphere.

When: March 17 from 9 am to close

Where: 9013 88th Avenue NW

We love the atmosphere at Kelly’s Pub, and this downtown spot is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday with green beer, Irish dancers, bagpipers and the Pub’s resident leprechaun.

When: March 17

Where: 10156 104th Street NW

For all the YEG emos, there’s no better spot to party on St. Paddy’s than at The Starlite Room. On Saturday, the venue will spin classic emo anthems with an Irish flair all night long.

When: March 16 at 10 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Head to Evolution Wonderlounge this weekend for the Green Party Bash, featuring a special appearance by a leprechaun, $6 entry, and drink specials! There will also be photo opportunities and a DJ spinning tunes all night.

When: March 16 from 10 pm to 2:30 am

Where: 10220 103rd Street NW

Both Rec Room locations in Edmonton are hosting St. Patrick’s Day parties this year, with games, green beer, live Celtic music, and party favours! Best of all, there’s no entry fee to enjoy these celebrations.

When: March 17

Where: South Edmonton Common (1725 99th Street NW) and West Edmonton Mall (#2065 — 8882 170th Street NW )