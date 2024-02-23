6 concerts in Edmonton this March that we can't wait to see

March brings a new month and a whole bunch of incredible concerts into YEG that we are so excited to check out.

From country to metal to alternative and more, here are six concerts we can’t wait to see in Edmonton this month.

Noah Kahan

When: March 29 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: S0ld out

Pussy Riot

When: March 6 at 7 pm

Where: The Starlite Room

Tickets: $36.95; get them here

You might also like: Kings of Leon will rock out in Edmonton on new world tour this summer

A massive new exhibit opens at the Royal Alberta Museum soon

An immersive "Wizard of Oz" experience is coming to Edmonton

Blake Shelton

When: March 8 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $73; get tickets here

GWAR

When: March 17 at 7:30 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: Start at $58.16; get them here

Corb Lund

When: March 9 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: $79.13; get them here

Finger Eleven

When: March 23 at 8 pm

Where: Century Casino Edmonton

Tickets: $82.30; get them here