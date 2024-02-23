6 concerts in Edmonton this March that we can't wait to see

March brings a new month and a whole bunch of incredible concerts into YEG that we are so excited to check out.
From country to metal to alternative and more, here are six concerts we can’t wait to see in Edmonton this month.
Noah Kahan
When: March 29 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: S0ld out
Pussy Riot
When: March 6 at 7 pm
Where: The Starlite Room
Tickets: $36.95; get them here
Blake Shelton
When: March 8 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $73; get tickets here
GWAR
When: March 17 at 7:30 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: Start at $58.16; get them here
Corb Lund
When: March 9 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: $79.13; get them here
Finger Eleven
When: March 23 at 8 pm
Where: Century Casino Edmonton
Tickets: $82.30; get them here