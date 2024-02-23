EventsConcerts

6 concerts in Edmonton this March that we can't wait to see

March brings a new month and a whole bunch of incredible concerts into YEG that we are so excited to check out.

From country to metal to alternative and more, here are six concerts we can’t wait to see in Edmonton this month.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan announces Stick Season tour with a show in Toronto

When: March 29 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: S0ld out

Pussy Riot

march concerts

When: March 6 at 7 pm
Where: The Starlite Room
Tickets: $36.95; get them here

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is coming to BC for a huge country music festival

When: March 8 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $73; get tickets here

GWAR

march concerts

When: March 17 at 7:30 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: Start at $58.16; get them here

Corb Lund

Corb Lund to headline music line-up at the Calgary Stampede

When: March 9 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: $79.13; get them here

Finger Eleven

march concerts

When: March 23 at 8 pm
Where: Century Casino Edmonton
Tickets: $82.30; get them here

